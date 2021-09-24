EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the France24 broadcaster that he will travel to the United States next month to establish a permanent strategic dialogue in a bid to avoid communication issues similar to those seen during the unveiling of the AUKUS alliance

The establishment of the US-UK-Australia security platform was declared in mid-September and outraged France, which lost a $66-billion deal on diesel-powered submarines with Australia, as Canberra abruptly terminated it in favor of the trilateral alliance.

In the wake of the move, Paris recalled its ambassadors from the US and Australia.

The incident demonstrated problems in communication between the US and NATO member states in the EU, Borrell said, adding that it affected not only France but the whole bloc.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, discussed on Wednesday the start of consultations to restore confidence in bilateral relations, as well as a late October meeting in Europe. Macron also announced that the recalled French ambassador would return to the US capital next week.