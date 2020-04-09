UrduPoint.com
EU's Borrell, UN Chief Agree To Strengthen Coordination To Overcome COVID-Related Crisis

Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:50 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed by phone the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and spoke for strengthening international coordination to minimize its consequences, according to a statement issued by Borrell's press service.

"The HR/VP and the UN Secretary-General agreed on the need to strengthen coordination at global level for an exit strategy, to ensure that the pandemic actually ends and to contain the economic costs of the crisis," it said.

"At the request of the UN Secretary-General, the High Representative/Vice-President agreed that the EU would do its utmost to play a leading role in the fight against the pandemic at global level," the statement said.

