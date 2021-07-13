(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday urged the Cuban authorities to permit peaceful anti-government protests that have broken out on the island and heed the complaints of demonstrators.

"I would like to call on the government there to allow peaceful demonstrations and to listen to the discontent being expressed by the demonstrators," Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.