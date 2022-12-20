(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday urged Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to halt military support for Russia, as well as internal repression in Iran.

Borrell is attending a regional conference on aid to Baghdad in Jordan's capital of Amman on Tuesday.

"Necessary meeting w Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations. Stressed need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran. Agreed we must keep communication open and restore #JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) on basis of Vienna negotiations," Borrell said on Twitter.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine.

No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation. Moreover, the EU has imposed sanctions against Tehran due to mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini,.

Tehran and Western countries are also at odds over the nuclear deal that was negotiated in 2015 among Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, as well as Germany and the EU. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal.