UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell Urges Moscow To Immediately Release Navalny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:00 AM

EU's Borrell Urges Moscow to Immediately Release Navalny

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday demanded Russia to immediately release opposition figure Alexey Navalny after a Moscow court changed the activist's probation to 3.5 years in prison in a financial misdemeanor case.

"The sentencing of Alexey [Navalny] runs counter Russia's international commitments on rule of law & fundamental freedoms. It goes against the verdict of #ECHR, which ruled this case arbitrary and unreasonable. I call for his immediate release," Borrell tweeted.

In 2014, Alexey Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on embezzlement charges in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher.

Alexey got a 3.5-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Navalny's house arrest during the Yves Rocher case trial violated several provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights but refused to recognize the case as politically motivated.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Company 2019 Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

34 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

1 hour ago

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

53 minutes ago

PTI enjoys public mandate for corrupt elements' ac ..

27 minutes ago

Impeachment Trial Seeks Lifetime Ban for Trump Hol ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.