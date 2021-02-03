(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday demanded Russia to immediately release opposition figure Alexey Navalny after a Moscow court changed the activist's probation to 3.5 years in prison in a financial misdemeanor case.

"The sentencing of Alexey [Navalny] runs counter Russia's international commitments on rule of law & fundamental freedoms. It goes against the verdict of #ECHR, which ruled this case arbitrary and unreasonable. I call for his immediate release," Borrell tweeted.

In 2014, Alexey Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on embezzlement charges in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher.

Alexey got a 3.5-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Navalny's house arrest during the Yves Rocher case trial violated several provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights but refused to recognize the case as politically motivated.