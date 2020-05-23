The European Union is committed to Hong Kong's political autonomy and believes that two separate lawmaking spheres can coexist in a single state, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday as China mulls new security legislation in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The European Union is committed to Hong Kong's political autonomy and believes that two separate lawmaking spheres can coexist in a single state, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday as China mulls new security legislation in the region.

"The European Union has a strong stake in the continued stability and prosperity of Hong Kong under the 'One Country Two Systems' principle. It attaches great importance to the preservation of Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, in line with the Basic Law and with international commitments, as well as to the respect for this principle," Borrell said in a written statement.

The diplomat's comments come as Chinese lawmakers, during the country's National People's Congress (NPC), are weighing up new security legislation that could ban secession, foreign interference, and subversive acts in Hong Kong, after a wave of protests in recent months.

Also on Friday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam voiced her support to new legislation that would ensure the security of citizens.

"The HKSAR [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] Government supports the NPC's deliberation of the decision to establish and improve at the national level the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security," Lam said in a written statement.

The chief executive stated that Hong Kong is an integral part of China, and already enjoys a high degree of political autonomy. Lam added that China's central government is the legitimate authority to discuss the implementation of new security legislation in the region.

Widespread protests in Hong Kong began in June over a controversial extradition bill that was officially withdrawn in October. Protests continued against what demonstrators considered to be the police's heavy-handed response.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the ongoing situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs, and the regional authorities have been given the central government's full support to reduce violence and maintain order.