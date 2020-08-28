(@FahadShabbir)

The EU's diplomatic chief on Friday urged Russia not to intervene in Belarus, after President Vladimir Putin vowed military support for the country's embattled strongman leader

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The EU's diplomatic chief on Friday urged Russia not to intervene in Belarus, after President Vladimir Putin vowed military support for the country's embattled strongman leader.

"I have heard many times from Russia the mantra that this is a domestic internal affair for Belarus and they do not want external interference.

I suppose it's also valid for themselves," EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell said after talks with the bloc's foreign ministers in Berlin.