EU's Borrell Voices 'great Concern' Over Kazakhstan Unrest

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 10:45 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday expressed "great concern" over unrest in Kazakhstan, insisting civilian rights had to be protected and sounding a warning over foreign military involvement

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday expressed "great concern" over unrest in Kazakhstan, insisting civilian rights had to be protected and sounding a warning over foreign military involvement.

"Rights and security of civilians must be guaranteed. External military assistance brings back memories of situations to be avoided," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

