MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The European Union will consider ways of responding to the death in custody of an Iranian woman and the crackdown on protesters, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday.

"The European Union will continue to consider all the options at its disposal ahead of the next Foreign Affairs Council, to address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have responded to the ensuing demonstrations," he said in a statement on behalf of the EU.

The 22-year-old was detained by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing "improper" head covering.

She fell into a coma while in police custody and died days later. Iran says she died of a heart attack. At least 40 people were killed in protests that erupted across Iran in the week that followed.

The top EU diplomat accused Iranian security and police forces of "widespread and disproportionate" use of force against demonstrators. He urged the Iranian government to allow peaceful protesting and duly investigate Amini's death.