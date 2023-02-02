UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Vows To Double Number Of Ukrainian Troops In Training

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

The European Union will ramp up its training mission for Ukraine from the initial 15,000 soldiers to 30,000, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a trip to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The European Union will ramp up its training mission for Ukraine from the initial 15,000 soldiers to 30,000, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a trip to Kiev.

"Glad to announce to PM Denys Shmyhal that EU Military Assistance Mission EUMAM will train additional 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, taking the total number of EUMAM trained personnel to 30,000," he said on social media.

The EU will also provide Ukraine with an extra 25 million Euros ($27.5 million) in funding for its "demining efforts in endangered areas," Borrell added. This comes on top of the 50 million euros the bloc has paid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict last February.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and 15 commissioners have arrived in Kiev for several days of talks on cooperation. This is her fourth visit to the Ukrainian capital in less than a year.

