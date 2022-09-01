(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed on Thursday a UN report on what it said was a "rigorous review" of evidence suggesting systemic abuse of Muslim minorities in China.

The report, released Wednesday by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, claimed that Uyghurs in the Chinese province of Xinjiang and other predominantly Muslim groups were routinely placed in reeducation camps and subjected to torture, rape, forced labor, abortion and sterilization.

"The EU welcomes the release of the assessment report of human rights concerns in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region... The report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights underscores the serious human rights violations occurring in Xinjiang," Borrell said.

He quoted the 48-page report as saying that the suspected abuse of Muslim minorities in China might amount to "crimes against humanity."

"The EU joins the call by UN experts reporting to the Human Rights Council to closely monitor, report, and assess the human rights situation in China," Borrell added.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson with the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a daily news briefing on Thursday that the damning report was "orchestrated and produced by the US and some Western forces and is completely illegal, null and void."