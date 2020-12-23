The European Union has tried to engage the administration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a national dialogue amid the protests and allegations of a falsified victory in the presidential race, but those efforts have mostly fallen through, new Belgian Ambassador to Russia Marc Michielsen told Sputnik in his first interview since the appointment

"There were tentatives to have dialogue but they were not or were not always responded by the current administration," Michielsen said.

Belgium refuses to recognize the results and calls for a new election to be held in accordance with the international standards, according to the ambassador.

"The Belgian view is very much embedded in the European view. We came to the conclusion that the elections in Belarus were falsified. We do not recognize the results, we do not find that the person who calls himself the president of Belarus - Mr.Lukashenko - that he has democratic legitimacy and as a consequence of this way of seeing, we argue that new elections are necessary that have to take place in accordance with international standards and in the presence of international observers," Michielsen underlined.

Brussels also calls on the Belarusian authorities to refrain from using violence and arbitrary arrests against demonstrators.

"If you look at the images, we talk about peaceful demonstrators. We call to stop using violence against those demonstrators. As far as I know, the right to demonstrate peacefully is still a human right and I think we have to leave this to the people of Belarus to exercise these rights," Michielsen stressed.

Following Lukashenko's victory in the August 9 presidential election, Belarus has been gripped by mass protests, with the opposition insisting that the vote was rigged. The opposition and its supporters believe that Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The authorities in Minsk blame the crisis on foreign meddling.