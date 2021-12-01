(@FahadShabbir)

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended on Wednesday that five-to-11-year-olds at risk of severe COVID-19 should be prioritized for vaccination, as in other age groups

The EU drug regulator last week cleared the Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The EU-wide rollout in this age group was brought forward by a week to December 13 amid mounting concerns over the emergence of new strains.

"Children aged 5-11 years who are at risk of severe COVID-19 should be considered a priority group... (C)onsideration could be given to the vaccination of all children aged 5-11 years," the CDC said in an interim report.

The CDC noted a rise in hospitalization rates among children aged 5 to 11, although it said they remained at much lower levels than in adults. Increasing vaccination rates in the adult population is still the main priority, it added.