(@FahadShabbir)

The United Kingdom should release its draft copies of a proposed free trade agreement with the European Union to aid future negotiations and to allow for further discussions, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United Kingdom should release its draft copies of a proposed free trade agreement with the European Union to aid future negotiations and to allow for further discussions, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Friday.

Barnier held a press conference after the conclusion of the third round of negotiations between officials from London and Brussels over the future relationship between the UK and EU in the post-Brexit era. Despite a week of talks, Barnier called the progress disappointing and stated that the EU was still waiting for the UK to publish its proposals, three-and-a-half months after Brexit took place.

"Discussions have been based on new texts proposed and sent to us by the United Kingdom, which now cover most of the subjects that our own draft treaty covers, published, as you know, on March 18.

So, we're still waiting for the United Kingdom to wish to share publicly its own text. My understanding is that they're going to do that in the near future," the negotiator said.

In a reference to the slow pace of negotiations, ahead of high-level meetings in June that could decide whether or not the Brexit transition period will be extended, Barnier stated that patience would be required.

"Brexit is a school of patience, and it still is," he said.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, ending a process that began in June 2016 with a referendum on the issue of the country's membership in the bloc. A transition period is currently in effect until December 31, which sees the UK still subject to EU rules and regulations.