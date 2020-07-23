UrduPoint.com
EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Says UK Shows No Willingness To Break Deadlock

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United Kingdom is not showing a due level of engagement in the EU-UK negotiations and readiness to find a solution on several issues, including fisheries, labor and state aid, Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, said on Thursday.

"This week again, the UK did not show a willingness to break the deadlock ... the UK still refuses to commit to maintaining high standards [of negotiations] in a meaningful way ... the time for answers is quickly running out," Barnier said during a press conference in London following this week's round of negotiations between the UK and the EU.

