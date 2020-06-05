UrduPoint.com
EU's Chief Negotiator Notes Lack Of Progress In Talks With UK On Future Relations

Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:51 PM

EU's Chief Negotiator Notes Lack of Progress in Talks With UK on Future Relations

The European Union and the United Kingdom have not achieved this week a significant progress in talks on their future partnership, the EU's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom have not achieved this week a significant progress in talks on their future partnership, the EU's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Friday.

"There was no significant progress this week," Barnier said at a press conference.

Since no tangible progress has been reached since the beginning of the negotiations, the EU is ready to extend the transition period, Barnier said, calling for making use of this period and fruitfully cooperating for the sake of solving differences.

