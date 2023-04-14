UrduPoint.com

EU's Cooperation With Taiwan Not Implying Possible Diplomatic Recognition - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The European Union's continuous deepening of cooperation with Taiwan is not indicative of any plans to recognize the island's independence, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Friday.

"We have one very clear policy when it comes to Taiwan, and that policy has not changed. It has always been the EU's one-China policy, which means that the EU continues developing friendly relations and deepening cooperation with Taiwan without any implication of diplomatic recognition," Massrali told a briefing.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to China, after which he said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," calling on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

The situation around Taiwan has once again escalated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

