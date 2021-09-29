BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) agreed on Wednesday to extend the targeted sanctions for chemical weapons proliferation and use by one more year, the adoption is scheduled for October 11, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

"Point approved and adoption foreseen on October 11 at a physical meeting," the source said.

The extension will come into force after a publication in the official EU journal no later than on October 16.

The EU adopted the chemical weapons sanctions framework back in 2018. It provides for restrictions against individuals and organizations that the EU considers to be involved in chemical weapons development and use, and those providing financial, technical or material assistance or consultations to these individuals and organizations.