EU's COREPER Agreed To Extend Sanctions Against Ukraine's Ex-Officials - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:32 PM

The European Union's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) agreed on Wednesday to extend for one more year the sanctions against ex-Ukrainian officials, including former President Viktor Yanukovich, which were initially introduced in 2014 over embezzlement of state funds or abuse of power, a source in the EU told Sputni

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The European Union's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) agreed on Wednesday to extend for one more year the sanctions against ex-Ukrainian officials, including former President Viktor Yanukovich, which were initially introduced in 2014 over embezzlement of state funds or abuse of power, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

COREPER has already launched the required written procedure, the source added.

The list of Ukraine's ex-officials who remain under sanctions will be later published in the official EU journal. Media reports suggested ex-Prime Minister Serhiy Arbuzov and ex-Education Minister Dmytro Tabachnyk could be excluded from the list, which currently features 10 people.

More Stories From World

