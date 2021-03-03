BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The European Union's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) agreed on Wednesday to extend sanctions against Russian and Ukrainian individuals and organizations, which were first introduced back in 2014, for another six months, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

COREPER has already launched a written procedure to extend the restrictions, the source added.

The bloc first slapped sanctions on Russian and Ukrainian citizens, accused of breaching Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in March 2014, and has since been regularly extending the restrictions by six months. The sanctions consist of travel bans and asset freezes.