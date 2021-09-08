UrduPoint.com

EU's COREPER Approved Six-Months Extension Of Ukraine-Related Individual Sanctions

The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER, CPR) agreed on Wednesday to extend for six months once again the sanctions imposed on Russian and Ukrainian individuals and entities for their alleged undermining of Ukraine's sovereignty, the technical procedure was launched, a source in the Council of the EU told Sputnik

"CRP approved the point on UKR[aine] but it still needs adoption through written procedure. So it is not final yet," the source said.

The extension of sanctions was listed among issues that do not require a preliminary discussion, it was approved automatically. COREPER launched a technical procedure for written approval by EU member states, after which the decision will be published in the official EU journal and enter into force no later than September 15.

The sanctions are expected to be extended until March 15, 2022.

