MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The committee of permanent representatives of EU governments (Coreper II) has postponed the continuation of the meeting on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia as the European Commission is trying to achieve a compromise with Hungary on oil embargo, a source in Brussels close to the negotiation told Sputnik on Saturday.

Coreper II started the meeting on Friday and was scheduled to continue on Saturday morning.

The group will likely meet on Sunday, the source said.

"The Commission is working under the table with Hungary to achieve some sort of compromise in the meantime," the source added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions this past Wednesday, which needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect. Among other things, it suggests banning Russian oil imports, which Hungary and Slovakia have repeatedly said they are not ready to do immediately and would request exemptions.