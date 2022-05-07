UrduPoint.com

EU's Coreper II Postpones Meeting On New Russia Sanctions - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 08:20 PM

EU's Coreper II Postpones Meeting on New Russia Sanctions - Source

The committee of permanent representatives of EU governments (Coreper II) has postponed the continuation of the meeting on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia as the European Commission is trying to achieve a compromise with Hungary on oil embargo, a source in Brussels close to the negotiation told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The committee of permanent representatives of EU governments (Coreper II) has postponed the continuation of the meeting on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia as the European Commission is trying to achieve a compromise with Hungary on oil embargo, a source in Brussels close to the negotiation told Sputnik on Saturday.

Coreper II started the meeting on Friday and was scheduled to continue on Saturday morning.

The group will likely meet on Sunday, the source said.

"The Commission is working under the table with Hungary to achieve some sort of compromise in the meantime," the source added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions this past Wednesday, which needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect. Among other things, it suggests banning Russian oil imports, which Hungary and Slovakia have repeatedly said they are not ready to do immediately and would request exemptions.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Brussels Slovakia Hungary Sunday

Recent Stories

Four held in separate actions; arms, drugs recover ..

Four held in separate actions; arms, drugs recovered

26 seconds ago
 Body of police constable found after 36 days in Lo ..

Body of police constable found after 36 days in Lower Kohistan

27 seconds ago
 Development work restarted: Minister

Development work restarted: Minister

30 seconds ago
 Brother kills sister over property dispute

Brother kills sister over property dispute

32 seconds ago
 Allied parties united under leadership of PM Sheba ..

Allied parties united under leadership of PM Shebaz Sharif: Muqam

46 minutes ago
 PDMA issues heat wave alert for Punjab during next ..

PDMA issues heat wave alert for Punjab during next week

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.