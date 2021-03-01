BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The European Union's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) launched on Monday a technical procedure to draft a new list of sanctions to be imposed within the global human rights sanctions regime, the new restrictions are expected to target Russians who played a role in the arrest of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

"Yes, the written procedure has just been launched," the source said.

The source did not provide any details on who would be slapped with sanctions, or when the decision would be published in the official journal.

On February 22, EU foreign ministers announced their political decision to introduce individual sanctions against Russian citizens over Navalny arrest. The list is expected to be published in the official EU journal later this week.