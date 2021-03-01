UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's COREPER Launched Procedure To Impose Navalny-Related Sanctions On Russians - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:10 PM

EU's COREPER Launched Procedure to Impose Navalny-Related Sanctions on Russians - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The European Union's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) launched on Monday a technical procedure to draft a new list of sanctions to be imposed within the global human rights sanctions regime, the new restrictions are expected to target Russians who played a role in the arrest of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a source in the EU told Sputnik.

"Yes, the written procedure has just been launched," the source said.

The source did not provide any details on who would be slapped with sanctions, or when the decision would be published in the official journal.

On February 22, EU foreign ministers announced their political decision to introduce individual sanctions against Russian citizens over Navalny arrest. The list is expected to be published in the official EU journal later this week.

Related Topics

Russia European Union February Opposition

Recent Stories

Chinese political academy begins spring semester

23 minutes ago

Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: ..

23 minutes ago

Chinese hospital completes rare lung-liver transpl ..

23 minutes ago

Ejaz Durrani who is known as "Ranjha" passes away

41 minutes ago

Pashinyan's Opponents Break Into Governmental Buil ..

29 minutes ago

Chinese media urge change after football champions ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.