EU's COREPER Set To Agree On Some Belarus-Related Sanctions On Friday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

EU's COREPER Set to Agree on Some Belarus-Related Sanctions on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The committee of permanent representatives of EU member states, COREPER, is set to agree on some restrictive measures against Belarus over the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in late May during a Friday meeting, according to its agenda published on Thursday.

Sanctions are reportedly related to the closure of European airspace for Belarusian aircraft. Additional sanctions against individuals involved in the emergency landing are also expected to be approved next week.

The issue of anti-Belarusian sanctions is listed among those that do not require discussion, and it was added to the agenda of the meeting at the last moment.

