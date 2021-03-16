BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The committee of permanent representatives of EU member states, COREPER, is set to agree upon the expansion of the global human rights sanctions list at its March 17 meeting, Russian citizens will be possibly targeted, the agenda of the talks revealed.

The expansion of the sanctions list is introduced in the agenda as a matter that does not require preliminary discussion. The sanctions are expected to be adopted on March 22, at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers. The updated list of targeted individuals will be published in the official journal of the European Union.