EU's Coreper To Agree To Extend Sanctions For 'Crimea, Sevastopol Annexation' June 9

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

EU's Coreper to Agree to Extend Sanctions for 'Crimea, Sevastopol Annexation' June 9

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) of the European Union plans to extend the Russia sanctions for "illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol" at the meeting on Wednesday, according to the agenda.

The extension will be authorized among the agenda items that do not require a discussion.

This will be followed by a technical procedure of sanctions approval by EU member states. The decision will take effect after being published in the official EU journal no later than on June 23.

The sanctions for "illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol" imply limitation of EU economic relations with these Russian regions. The sanctions were last extended a year ago through June 23, 2021.

