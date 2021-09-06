Permanent representatives of the EU member states (COREPER) will coordinate on Wednesday another six-months extension of the individual sanctions imposed on Russian and Ukrainian persons and entities for their alleged undermining of Ukraine's sovereignty, according to the agenda of the upcoming meeting

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Permanent representatives of the EU member states (COREPER) will coordinate on Wednesday another six-months extension of the individual sanctions imposed on Russian and Ukrainian persons and entities for their alleged undermining of Ukraine's sovereignty, according to the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

"Foreign Affairs Council Decision and Implementing Regulation concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Decision to use the written procedure for the adoption," the document read.

The extension of sanctions is listed among issues that do not require a preliminary discussion, which means it will be agreed upon automatically. COREPER will launch a technical procedure for written approval by EU member states, after which the decision will be published in the official EU journal and enter into force no later than September 15.

The sanctions are expected to be extended until March 15, 2022.