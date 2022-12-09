UrduPoint.com

EU's Council Agrees Mandate To Negotiate Environmental Crime Directive With Parliament

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 07:06 PM

The Council of the European Union on Friday agreed its mandate to negotiate an expansion and clarification of the EU environmental crime directive with the European Parliament.

"The Council today agreed its mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament on the environmental crime directive," the European Council said.

The directive seeks to improve the investigation and prosecution of environmental crimes by defining them more precisely and expanding their number under EU criminal law from nine to 20. It also harmonizes the level of penalties for individuals, and, for the first time, for legal entities, the statement read.

The text also proposes penalties for environmental crimes, including the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for individuals if they commit intentional offenses causing human death, and a fine of up to 40 billion Euros ($42 billion) for legal entities.

The original EU directive on the protection of the environment through criminal law was adopted in 2008. Last December, the European Commission made a proposal to improve the directive, citing poor deterrence and persisting high rates of climate crimes.

