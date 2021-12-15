UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The EU's diplomatic door for Iran to reach a deal on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is fully open, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said on Tuesday on behalf of the European Troika - France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

"We are nearing the point where Iran's escalation of its nuclear program will have completely hollowed out the JCPOA. The diplomatic door is fully open for Iran to a deal now. Iran has to choose between the collapse of the JCPOA and fair, comprehensive deal for the benefit of the Iranian people and nation," de Riviere said.