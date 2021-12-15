UrduPoint.com

EU's Diplomatic Door 'Fully Open' For Iran Nuclear Deal - French Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

EU's Diplomatic Door 'Fully Open' for Iran Nuclear Deal - French Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The EU's diplomatic door for Iran to reach a deal on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is fully open, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said on Tuesday on behalf of the European Troika - France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

"We are nearing the point where Iran's escalation of its nuclear program will have completely hollowed out the JCPOA. The diplomatic door is fully open for Iran to a deal now. Iran has to choose between the collapse of the JCPOA and fair, comprehensive deal for the benefit of the Iranian people and nation," de Riviere said.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear France Germany United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

51 minutes ago
 Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination ..

Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

33 minutes ago
 Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen refo ..

Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen reforms

33 minutes ago
 Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases ..

Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

33 minutes ago
 Bridging digital divide essential for global trans ..

Bridging digital divide essential for global transition: Munir Akram

33 minutes ago
 UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to S ..

UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to Staff Detained in Yemen - Offic ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.