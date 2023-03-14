(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The European Commission sees no serious risks for the European Union's financial system emanating from the collapse of two prominent banks in the United States, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said Monday.

"We do not see a specific risk of contagion. Of course, we are monitoring the situation in close contact with the ECB (European Central Bank). We appreciate, we take note of the initiative taken by the US authorities to avoid in the US a contagion," Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels.

On March 10, Californian regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which became the largest US bank to collapse since the previous financial crisis.

SVB's collapse is believed to be linked to the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of many financial institutions. On March 12, authorities closed the large, New York-based Signature Bank because of systemic risks.

Earlier in the day, European Commission spokesman Daniel Sheridan Ferrie said at a briefing in Brussels that SVB had a very limited presence in the EU, adding that the bloc was monitoring the situation and liaising with relevant national authorities.