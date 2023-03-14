UrduPoint.com

EU's Economy Commissioner Sees No Risk Of 'Contagion' From Collapse Of US Banks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 06:25 PM

EU's Economy Commissioner Sees No Risk of 'Contagion' From Collapse of US Banks

The European Commission sees no serious risks for the European Union's financial system emanating from the collapse of two prominent banks in the United States, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The European Commission sees no serious risks for the European Union's financial system emanating from the collapse of two prominent banks in the United States, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said Monday.

"We do not see a specific risk of contagion. Of course, we are monitoring the situation in close contact with the ECB (European Central Bank). We appreciate, we take note of the initiative taken by the US authorities to avoid in the US a contagion," Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels.

On March 10, Californian regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which became the largest US bank to collapse since the previous financial crisis.

SVB's collapse is believed to be linked to the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of many financial institutions. On March 12, authorities closed the large, New York-based Signature Bank because of systemic risks.

Earlier in the day, European Commission spokesman Daniel Sheridan Ferrie said at a briefing in Brussels that SVB had a very limited presence in the EU, adding that the bloc was monitoring the situation and liaising with relevant national authorities.

Related Topics

European Union Bank Brussels United States March From

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

4 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.