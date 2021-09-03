The European Union will have to engage with the new Afghan authorities in order to support the local population but this is only operational engagement that does not mean recognition of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday

"In order to support the Afghan population we will have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan, which doesn't mean recognition, it's an operational engagement. The operational engagement will increase depending on the behavior of this government," Borrell said at a press conference following the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Slovenia.