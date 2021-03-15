(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed certain faults in the bureaucratic system of the European Union, Nicolas Bay, a member of the European parliament from the French National Rally party, said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that the poor vaccination campaign across the bloc reflected the bloc's incompetence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed certain faults in the bureaucratic system of the European Union, Nicolas Bay, a member of the European parliament from the French National Rally party, said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that the poor vaccination campaign across the bloc reflected the bloc's incompetence.

"What this crisis has revealed is the criminal lack of flexibility of Brussels' bureaucracy, which shifts its burden on national governments. Disconnected from reality and its own population, the EU systematically makes bad choices," Bay said.

The EU lawmaker added that the European Commission's plan to centralize the vaccines' orders has created serious difficulties with their procurement.

Speaking further about the vaccine supplies, Bay noted that the EU must worry about securing enough shots and not about COVID-19 passports.

"Public freedoms have been considerably reduced in France and many other European states.

The idea of COVID passports is another step toward social control, creating numerous categories of citizens. We'd rather worry about procurement of vaccines for our countries before thinking about prohibiting traveling or going to restaurants," the lawmaker stressed.

The EU started its vaccination campaign in late December and has authorized the use of vaccines by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. The European bloc is at 6.4 percent of its population vaccinated with at least one dose, which is much lower compared to many other countries.

The EU is currently going through a spat with the UK-Swedish drugmaker over delayed vaccine shipments. Brussels even threatened to take legal action against AstraZeneca after it said it would deliver only 31 million of the 80 million doses contracted for the first quarter.