UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Failed Vaccination Campaign Shows Brussels' 'Criminal Lack Of Flexibility' - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:08 PM

EU's Failed Vaccination Campaign Shows Brussels' 'Criminal Lack of Flexibility' - Lawmaker

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed certain faults in the bureaucratic system of the European Union, Nicolas Bay, a member of the European parliament from the French National Rally party, said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that the poor vaccination campaign across the bloc reflected the bloc's incompetence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed certain faults in the bureaucratic system of the European Union, Nicolas Bay, a member of the European parliament from the French National Rally party, said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that the poor vaccination campaign across the bloc reflected the bloc's incompetence.

"What this crisis has revealed is the criminal lack of flexibility of Brussels' bureaucracy, which shifts its burden on national governments. Disconnected from reality and its own population, the EU systematically makes bad choices," Bay said.

The EU lawmaker added that the European Commission's plan to centralize the vaccines' orders has created serious difficulties with their procurement.

Speaking further about the vaccine supplies, Bay noted that the EU must worry about securing enough shots and not about COVID-19 passports.

"Public freedoms have been considerably reduced in France and many other European states.

The idea of COVID passports is another step toward social control, creating numerous categories of citizens. We'd rather worry about procurement of vaccines for our countries before thinking about prohibiting traveling or going to restaurants," the lawmaker stressed.

The EU started its vaccination campaign in late December and has authorized the use of vaccines by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. The European bloc is at 6.4 percent of its population vaccinated with at least one dose, which is much lower compared to many other countries.

The EU is currently going through a spat with the UK-Swedish drugmaker over delayed vaccine shipments. Brussels even threatened to take legal action against AstraZeneca after it said it would deliver only 31 million of the 80 million doses contracted for the first quarter.

Related Topics

Poor Parliament Threatened France European Union Brussels December Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

China Hits Back at G7 Over Criticism of Hong Kong ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Assures Russian Agencies Will Respond to P ..

1 minute ago

EU Lawmaker Says US Agitated by Russia-Europe Stra ..

1 minute ago

Turkish fishermen rescue roe deer from sea

1 minute ago

Dtec, OQAL Angel Investors Network Saudi Arabia &a ..

10 minutes ago

Senate elections resulted in increased polarizatio ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.