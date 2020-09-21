UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:29 PM

EU's Foreign Affairs Council Removes Libya's Aguila Saleh From Sanctions List - Borrell

European Union foreign ministers have agreed to exclude, Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's eastern-based parliament, from the bloc's sanctions list, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) European Union foreign ministers have agreed to exclude, Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's eastern-based parliament, from the bloc's sanctions list, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"It was decided to exclude Agгila Saleh from the sanctions list," the head of EU diplomacy said following a Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Borrell said that this proved that the EU could seriously approach the implementation of sanctions policy.

The sanctions were lifted in accordance with significant developments in Libya from both sides of the conflict to cease hostilities and open dialogue.

