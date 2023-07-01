Open Menu

EU's Frontex Considering Withdrawal From Greece - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) may suspend its mission in Greece due to human rights violations in the country against migrants, German newspaper  Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing sources in the organization.

Frontex's managers have discussed, in particular, Athens' alleged unwillingness to cooperate on illegal migration, as well as the behavior of Greek border guards, which the EU agency believes is preventing the rescue of refugees, the newspaper said.

The Frontex discussion also covered the deadly migrant ship wreck off the Greek coast last month, the report added.

On June 14, a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Greek town of Pylos. The boat was heading from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya to Italy. Greek media reported later that at least 81 people had died in the shipwreck, with over 100 rescued.

