EU's Future Aid To Afghanistan Depends On Peace Process - Borrell

Tue 15th September 2020

EU's Future Aid to Afghanistan Depends on Peace Process - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) High Representative on EU Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday that the European Union's future financial and political assistance to Afghanistan depends on the intra-Afghan peace process, according to the EU's press release.

On Monday, Borrell and Ghani held a phone conversation and discussed the intra-Afghan negotiations between the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement.

"The High Representative/Vice-President stressed the EU's readiness to remain engaged and to fulfil its political commitments towards the people of Afghanistan on their path towards peace, security, stability and self-reliance.

However, the EU's future political, diplomatic and financial support is not unconditional and will depend on political progress and the peace process," the press release read.

Borrell praised Kabul's approach to the peace process but mentioned that the level of violence in Afghanistan was "still unacceptably high."

The landmark intra-Afghan peace talks started on Saturday in the Qatari capital of Doha after the government and Taliban successfully completed a long-awaited prisoner exchange arrangement.

