BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The European Union will develop its hydrogen supplies system, it can be largely comprised of gas pipelines and assets that are currently targeted at natural gas, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"The future EU hydrogen [supplies] network is expected to consist to a great extent of natural gas assets repurposed for hydrogen transport, but it will also require new infrastructure," Simson noted.

The European Commission currently prioritizes renewable hydrogen produced mainly using wind and solar energy, the official continued.

In the years to come until 2024, the EU plans to support the installation of at least six gigawatts of renewable hydrogen electrolysers in the member states and the production of up to one tonne of renewable hydrogen, Simson added.

In the period between 2025 and 2030, hydrogen should become fully integrated into the EU energy system, with at least 40 gigawatts of renewable hydrogen electrolysers and the production of up to 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen, the commissioner went on to say.

"To ensure the delivery of hydrogen to consumers, current assessments suggest that investments of ��65 billion [$78.8 billion] will be needed for hydrogen transport, distribution and storage, and hydrogen refuelling stations in the coming decade," Simson noted.