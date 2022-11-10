UrduPoint.com

EU's Increased Coal Usage Causes Higher CO2 Emissions In Short Term - Climate Adviser

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 01:20 AM

EU's Increased Coal Usage Causes Higher CO2 Emissions in Short Term - Climate Adviser

SHARM EL SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) CO2 emissions in the European Union will increase due to higher consumption of coal in connection with the phase-out of Russian gas, but in the long term, EU countries intend to make up for this by sharply reducing the use of fossil fuels, Jacob Werksman, Principal Adviser for International Aspects of EU Climate Policy, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Some EU countries, including Germany and France, have been restarting their coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons in order to deal with the energy crisis. This measure has raised concerns among climate activists since it contradicts the European Green Deal, adopted in 2019, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy.

"We are now combining the concern about reaching the net zero as quickly as possible with the concern about the energy security as well. So, that, combined with the fact that our domestic policies are based on a legal binding cap on our emissions, means that not only we are going to be more ambitious in the future, but any rise in the use of, for example, coal, in the near term will be made up for by steeper reductions over the longer term," Werksman said.

According to Werksman, the EU's ambitions to fight climate change have only increased as a result of its desire to abandon Russian fossil fuels.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

The EU has been recently looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis France European Union Germany February Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

53 minutes ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

55 minutes ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

55 minutes ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

55 minutes ago
 Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch ..

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

58 minutes ago
 Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proo ..

Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proof of life

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.