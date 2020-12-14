(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) October's industrial production increased by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the bloc as a whole compared to September, but dropped from last year's pre-pandemic levels, Eurostat reported on Monday.

"In October 2020, the seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 2.1% in the euro area and by 1.9% in the EU, compared with September 2020, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In September 2020, industrial production grew by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU," the press release said.

The highest monthly increases were recorded in Belgium (+6.9 percent), Germany (+3.4 percent) and Slovenia (+3.1 percent), while the greatest decreases were in Denmark (-5.8 percent), Greece (-3.0 percent) and Lithuania (-1.7 percent).

Year-on-year, industrial production in October dropped by 3.8 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU.

The biggest yearly decreases were registered in Ireland (-15.5 percent), Denmark (-9.2 percent) and France (-4.3 percent), while the largest increases in Belgium (+5.4 percent), Poland (+3.4 percent) and Croatia (+2.8 percent).