EU's Juncker To Speak To Johnson On Brexit Offer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:28 PM

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to discuss his new proposal for a Brexit withdrawal deal

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to discuss his new proposal for a Brexit withdrawal deal.

But Juncker's spokeswoman said Brussels has yet to see the legal text of the plan and warned that any deal must meet "all the objectives of the backstop", referring to the mechanism designed to avoid a hard border between Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland.

