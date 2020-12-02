(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides on Wednesday called on the EU to not ease the COVID-19 restrictions over the upcoming holidays so that the gains made over the past months were not wasted in vain.

"I realize that the end of the year holidays are a very important date in the Calendar for many of us in Europe, but it is also important that we understand that we are dealing with a pandemic, that this virus is circulating among us. It's important that no restrictions are eased in a way that will jeopardize the progress achieved in the recent months," Kyriakides told reporters.

Many European nations, including Austria, Germany, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom have introduced strict lockdown measures in November to fight the pandemic. Some of them have already reported fewer cases.

The European Economic Area countries and the United Kingdom have so far confirmed over 13 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 330,000 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.