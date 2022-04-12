(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The main goal of the European Union in Ukraine is to continue the proxy war till the last Ukrainian, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's statements.

Borrell said on Saturday that the Ukrainian conflict would end on the battlefield, pledging an additional 500 million Euros ($543 million) from the European Peace Facility to Kiev.

"The theses about the need for a political solution, in support of negotiations, have disappeared from the EU lexicon. It is clear why: a political solution will interfere with their main goal ” to continue the proxy war till the last Ukrainian," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Before the eyes of the whole world, the EU is degenerating into a militarized and aggressive instrument of external expansion. In accordance with the centuries-old 'European values,' it is conducting another 'onslaught to the East.' This is how the West fulfills the desire for unlimited global domination over those whom it considers worse than itself at the genetic level," the ministry said.