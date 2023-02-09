(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola called on the EU's member states to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems and fighters at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels earlier in the day to partake in the EU summit that will discuss the increase in military, political and financial support for Kiev.

"Now, (EU) states must consider quickly as a next step providing long-range systems and the (fighter) jets that you need to protect the liberty," Metsola said.