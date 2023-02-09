UrduPoint.com

EU's Metsola Calls On EU States To Send Long-Range Missile Systems, Fighters To Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

EU's Metsola Calls on EU States to Send Long-Range Missile Systems, Fighters to Kiev

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola called on the EU's member states to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems and fighters at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels earlier in the day to partake in the EU summit that will discuss the increase in military, political and financial support for Kiev.

"Now, (EU) states must consider quickly as a next step providing long-range systems and the (fighter) jets that you need to protect the liberty," Metsola said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Brussels Kiev

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

58 minutes ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.