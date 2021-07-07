(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel blamed Belarus on Wednesday for a surge in irregular migration to Lithuania, saying Minsk was using people as pawns.

"I was in Lithuania yesterday. There is pressure by illegal migration flows. We need to be clear about what is going on there, we need to say that Belarus is using people as political pawns," he told the European Parliament.

The European Union has accused Belarus of allowing migrants to cross into Lithuania, an EU member state, to get back at it for imposing sweeping economic sanctions on Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country could not afford beefing up the border.

Michel said in parliament that the European Union needed to react in a manner that showed solidarity with the small Baltic nation. He proposed making more Frontex capabilities available to Lithuania to protect the EU's eastern frontier.

Lithuania declared a state of emergency last Friday to unlock funding needed to deal with illegal immigration. More than 1,400 people ” many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians ” have been caught since June 1 trying to cross into the country, 17 times the number recorded during all of 2020.