UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Michel Accuses Belarus Of Using Migrants As 'Political Pawns'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

EU's Michel Accuses Belarus of Using Migrants as 'Political Pawns'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel blamed Belarus on Wednesday for a surge in irregular migration to Lithuania, saying Minsk was using people as pawns.

"I was in Lithuania yesterday. There is pressure by illegal migration flows. We need to be clear about what is going on there, we need to say that Belarus is using people as political pawns," he told the European Parliament.

The European Union has accused Belarus of allowing migrants to cross into Lithuania, an EU member state, to get back at it for imposing sweeping economic sanctions on Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country could not afford beefing up the border.

Michel said in parliament that the European Union needed to react in a manner that showed solidarity with the small Baltic nation. He proposed making more Frontex capabilities available to Lithuania to protect the EU's eastern frontier.

Lithuania declared a state of emergency last Friday to unlock funding needed to deal with illegal immigration. More than 1,400 people ” many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians ” have been caught since June 1 trying to cross into the country, 17 times the number recorded during all of 2020.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Minsk Belarus Lithuania June Border 2020 All

Recent Stories

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

3 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

13 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcriesâ€™ for people ..

52 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region signs lease agreement with Pe ..

58 minutes ago

IG Islamabad reviews general protection unitâ€™s p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.