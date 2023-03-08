(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The controversial bill on foreign agents, which sparked protests in Georgia, is incompatible with the country's European aspirations, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"Strongly concerned about developments in Georgia. Right to peaceful protest is at the core of any democracy. Adoption of this 'foreign influence' law is not compatible with the EU path which majority in wants. Commitment to rule of law and human values is key to EU project," Michel tweeted.