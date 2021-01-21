MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Thursday met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who is on a working visit in Brussels, to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

"Welcomed president @Zourabichvili_S to Brussels. We continue to stand by Georgia in its efforts to overcome #COVID19 pandemic and its consequences and to deepen reforms. Let's further strengthen our partnership. EU's support to Georgia's territorial integrity is unwavering," Michel tweeted.

In response, Zourabichvili thanked Michel for the European Union's support and solidarity with Georgia during the global health crisis.

The Georgian leader also met with Borrell on Thursday, according to the EU's press release.

"They discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, where the High Representative underlined the EU's solidarity with the Georgian people, having committed ‚¬183 million [$222 million] to deliver protective equipment, strengthen the healthcare system, and support socio-economic recovery. The EU has also committed ‚¬150 million [$182 million] of Macro-Financial Assistance, half of which has already been disbursed," the press release read.

In addition, the top EU diplomat and the president talked about the political situation in Georgia, the security and humanitarian issues in Tbilisi-claimed partially-recognized republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and Georgia-EU relations.

The Georgian president left for Brussels on Wednesday. During her trip, she also plans to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.