EU's Michel Calls for Resumption of Talks on Cyprus Settlement Under UN Auspices - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel held a phone conversation on Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and called for the resumption of talks on the Cyprus settlement under the UN auspices, a diplomatic EU source told reporters.

"The telephone conversation was held at the request of Turkey ... The president of the European Council stressed the need to resume negotiations on the Cyprus settlement under the auspices of the UN as soon as possible," the source said.

Following the 1974 military operation by Ankara to allegedly protect the Turkish Cypriot population, Cyprus has been essentially divided, with the Turkish part recognized solely by Turkey. The United Nations has attempted to broker a reunification dialogue, but the effort failed and the talks have been completely stalled since 2017.

On November 15, Erdogan visited the northern Cypriot town of Varosha to mark the 37th anniversary of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Varosha, a once-popular tourist destination, was transformed into a ghost town following the Turkish invasion. In October, Erdogan announced the town's reopening, saying he would go there for a "picnic."

The decision has been condemned by many members of the international community, including Russia, and the matter was discussed by the United Nations Security Council. The UNSC called on Turkey to reverse the decision to reopen the coastline area in Varosha.

