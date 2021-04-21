BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) European Council chief Charles Michel expressed on Tuesday his condolences to the Chadian people and family of late President Idriss Deby, and urged the maintenance stability in the country.

"I express my condolences to the family, people and government of Chad regarding the death of the president. It is necessary to maintain the stability, security and integrity of the country," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Deby, 68, died in hospital several days after he was injured in the clashes with insurgents.

The army has established a transitional military council headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of the late president, until a new government is elected.

Deby seized power during an armed rebellion in 1990 and was reelected on April 11 to his sixth term, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa. During his 30 years of presidency, Deby established himself as a key ally to the Western powers in the anti-jihadist campaign in the Sahel region, hailed as a "courageous friend" of France by President Emmanuel Macron.