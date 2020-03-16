UrduPoint.com
EU's Michel Calls For Unity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:38 PM

European Council President Charles Michel on Monday said that the united approach of all countries was essential to confront the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Monday said that the united approach of all countries was essential to confront the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"And let's be clear, we know that this crisis will be difficult. We know that it will take time.

We know that it will be very essential to be united," Michel said during a press conference.

Many European countries have already introduced preventive measures and travel restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, the World Health Organization said that Europe has now become an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

