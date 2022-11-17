UrduPoint.com

EU's Michel Calls Grain Deal Extension 'Good News' Amid High Demand For Grain, Fertilizers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel welcomed the decision to prolong the grain deal, calling it "good news."

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the grain deal would be extended for another 120 days. A source in Istanbul familiar with the talks confirmed the extension to Sputnik.

However, another source familiar with the talks told Sputnik that no decision had been made yet, adding that it is expected later on Thursday.

"I welcome the extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative. With 10 million tonnes of grain already exported under this initiative from #Ukraine this is good news for a world that badly needs access to grain and fertilisers," Michel tweeted.

