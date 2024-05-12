EU's Michel Condemns Israel's Rafah Evacuation Orders
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Israel's evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians trapped in the southern Gazan city of Rafah are "unacceptable", EU chief Charles Michel wrote Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.
Earlier Saturday, Israel's military ordered Palestinians to leave more areas of eastern Rafah and the northern Gaza Strip as it pressed ahead with its fight against Hamas.
"Evacuation orders for civilians trapped in Rafah to unsafe zones are unacceptable," wrote Michel, the head of the European Council representing the EU's 27 member countries.
"We call on the Israeli government to respect international humanitarian law and urge not to undertake a ground operation in #Rafah," he added.
"Crossing points must be fully functioning and allow essential humanitarian assistance to get through amidst raging famine."
Michel also called for efforts to get a lasting ceasefire to continue.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From World
-
Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 300, many reported missing: UN3 minutes ago
-
Kane to miss Bayern's last home game with back injury3 minutes ago
-
'Fine' Djokovic dons cycling crash helmet after Rome bottle drama33 minutes ago
-
'They drowned together': Lives swept away by Afghanistan floods53 minutes ago
-
Police disband pro-Palestinian student encampments across US1 hour ago
-
Brazil's catastrophic weather spawns spate of conspiracy theories1 hour ago
-
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit2 hours ago
-
Gvardiol double sinks Fulham as Man City go top of Premier League2 hours ago
-
Celtic beat 10-man Rangers to virtually seal Scottish title2 hours ago
-
Brazil's catastrophic weather spawns spate of conspiracy theories2 hours ago
-
Cologne great escape still on after stunning comeback2 hours ago
-
Burnley relegated from Premier League after loss at Spurs2 hours ago